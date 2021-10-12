Allergy sufferers, be warned: Pollen count soars on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — The air in Houston for Tuesday is expected to be full of pollen, with weeds and mold leading the forecast. And to make things even more uncomfortable, expect another round of warm and muggy conditions through southeast Texas for the day.

Tuesday’s rain chances through Houston metro will be on the low end, but some spotty isolated showers can`t be totally ruled out. Otherwise partly sunny skies are likely with a high near 89 degrees. Moderate southeast winds and higher dewpoints also remain in place Tuesday night likely keeping lows in the 70s.

Houston pollen and mold count — all counts below are in cubic meter air.

KIAH

