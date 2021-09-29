Alzheimer’s helpline expanding hours

FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo, a doctor looks at PET brain scans in Phoenix. A big study to help Medicare officials decide whether to start covering brain scans to check for Alzheimer’s disease missed its goals for curbing emergency room visits and hospitalizations. The results announced Thursday, July 30, 2020 call into question whether the costly tests are worth it for a disease that currently has no cure. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – More help will be available soon to assist individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

Starting October 1, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will expand hours of the AFA Helpline. Licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CST), seven days a week.

The following is a list of topics the AFA Helpline can assist with:

Signs and symptoms of dementia-related illnesses

What to do if you or a loved one have recently been diagnosed with a dementia-related illnesses

How to speak with someone about memory problems

Caring for a family member with a dementia-related illness

Building a care team and support network

Self-care for caregivers

Finding local caregiving support services

Handling behavioral changes

Navigating communication among family members

Brain health and wellness information

“The AFA Helpline is a resource for families affected by dementia-related illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease, individuals living with dementia, professional caregivers, and anyone who has questions about brain health,” AFA President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. said. “AFA’s Helpline social workers can answer questions, provide support, connect callers with local resources, or even just lend a sympathetic ear. Adding additional support hours enables more individuals to get help in their time of need.”

To reach the helpline, call 866-232-8484, visit AFA’s website, https://alzfdn.org/ (click the blue and white chat icon in the lower right-hand corner) or send a text message to 646-586-5283. The AFA says the web chat and text messages can serve people in more than 90 languages.

This AFA is also hosting a brain health awareness webinar for Texas veterans. It’s happening Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. The AFA says the webinar is to empower Texas veterans and their families. They’ll also provide information and facts to help them understand the risks, be proactive about brain health, and to learn about services and benefits to help. To register for the “Brain Health Awareness for Veterans-Texas” webinar visit this link.