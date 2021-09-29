Alzheimer’s helpline expanding hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – More help will be available soon to assist individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.
Starting October 1, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will expand hours of the AFA Helpline. Licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CST), seven days a week.
The following is a list of topics the AFA Helpline can assist with:
- Signs and symptoms of dementia-related illnesses
- What to do if you or a loved one have recently been diagnosed with a dementia-related illnesses
- How to speak with someone about memory problems
- Caring for a family member with a dementia-related illness
- Building a care team and support network
- Self-care for caregivers
- Finding local caregiving support services
- Handling behavioral changes
- Navigating communication among family members
- Brain health and wellness information
“The AFA Helpline is a resource for families affected by dementia-related illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease, individuals living with dementia, professional caregivers, and anyone who has questions about brain health,” AFA President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. said. “AFA’s Helpline social workers can answer questions, provide support, connect callers with local resources, or even just lend a sympathetic ear. Adding additional support hours enables more individuals to get help in their time of need.”
To reach the helpline, call 866-232-8484, visit AFA’s website, https://alzfdn.org/ (click the blue and white chat icon in the lower right-hand corner) or send a text message to 646-586-5283. The AFA says the web chat and text messages can serve people in more than 90 languages.
This AFA is also hosting a brain health awareness webinar for Texas veterans. It’s happening Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. The AFA says the webinar is to empower Texas veterans and their families. They’ll also provide information and facts to help them understand the risks, be proactive about brain health, and to learn about services and benefits to help. To register for the “Brain Health Awareness for Veterans-Texas” webinar visit this link.