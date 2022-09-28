Update (4:34 p.m.)

Officials from Amazon said that all products from the Amarillo Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse are processed for returns to a vendor, recycled or donated. Officials stressed that products are not sent to customers from the facility.

Original:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse located in Amarillo is temporarily closed after officials said an infestation of bed bugs was found in the building.

According to Sam Stephenson, Amazon spokesperson, the Amarillo Distribution Facility is temporarily closed after the presence of bed bugs was found in the building.

“We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building,” Stephenson said. “All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”

Amazon officials said the products from the site will be either shipped to a vendor, recycled, or donated after appropriate processing. Customer orders will not be processed during this time, and inventory at the site will be recycled or returned to suppliers after inspection.