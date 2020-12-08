Amazon bringing over 500 jobs to Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY (CW39) The Talk of the Town in Missouri City is all about Amazon. In 2021, the Retail Giant, is opening its first fulfillment center in the City. This One-Million Square-Foot facility, will be located at 2300 Hurricane Land. According to Officials with Missouri City, this will create more than 500 Full-Time Jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits.

Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford says, “Missouri City and Amazon are alike when it comes to success, diversity, customer service and community. We are looking forward to this new business model, which focuses on customer service and expands the economy. This is another partnership that will build on our commercial tax base, helping to ease the property tax burden on residents.”

Excitement over this new partnership is also being expressed by Missouri City Manager/CEO Odis Jones. He says, ” Our teams have been working hand-in-hand the last few weeks to finalize the deal and we are looking forward to continuing our corporate-community partnership with this industry giant for years to come.”

For more information on the progress of the Amazon Launch of the new facility, the latest on job applications, and more updates, find them at Missouri City’s Website.