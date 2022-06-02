HOUSTON (KIAH) Hurricane season has begun, and Amazon is doubling the scope of its disaster relief support and pre-positioning more than 1 million emergency relief items at its disaster relief hub in Atlanta to quickly respond to natural disasters in areas like Houston.

The 1 million emergency relief items include shelter materials, hygiene supplies, medical equipment, cleanup and repair materials, and toys and household items for children, which Amazon donates and distributes when a disaster strikes.

“It is easier to hand one all-inclusive kit than having all of your volunteer labor tied up making kits at that moment, in that disaster,” said Greg Malden, Community Connections Leader.

Since 2017, amazon has provided over 18 million items to support relief partners worldwide during 81 natural disasters.