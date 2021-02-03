Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old missing from Celina, Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) The Celina Police Department has requested activation of an Arkansas Amber Alert.

The Celina Police Department is searching for Levy Pugh, a 2-year-old white male, DOB 03/31/2018. He’s 2 feet 6 inches in height and weighs 35 pounds. Pugh has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a diaper.

Police are also searching for Isaac Pugh, in connection with the 2-year-old’s abduction. Pugh is a white male, 42-years-old, birthdate 04/02/1978. He’s 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 212 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It’s unknown what he wearing. The suspect is driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate number of mdt1625.

Isaac Pugh

The suspect was last heard from in Celina, Texas. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.