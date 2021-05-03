Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Round Rock boy with father wanted in drive-by shooting

Wyatt Crowley, subject of Amber Alert, and his dad Joshua Crowley and their Mazda3 car. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a 4-year-old Round Rock boy they believe is in immediate danger. Police say the boy is with his father, who is wanted for a drive-by shooting that took place about 70 miles east of Austin in Burton, Texas.

Police issued an Amber Alert early Monday morning for Wyatt Crowley, who is described as 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a Spider-Man sweatshirt.

Police are looking for the boy’s father, Joshua Crowley, 36, in connection with the case. Crowley is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red bandana on his neck and a black baggy T-shirt. Crowley is considered armed and dangerous.

Austin Police believe Wyatt Crowley, 4, is in danger. (APD)

Austin Police are looking for Joshua Crowley, 36, in connection with the search for Wyatt Crowley. (APD)

APD tells KXAN that Wyatt and his parents are from Round Rock. Initially police said they were from the Austin area and later clarified that.

Police are not calling this an abduction or a kidnapping but they want to find Wyatt because they say he was with his father at the time of the drive-by shooting. Neither has been seen since the shooting.

Crowley is driving a black 2011 Mazda3. His license plate is 737763C.

What happened in Burton that triggered the Amber Alert

Joshua Crowley fired multiple shots from his moving car at several people near a Burton business, according to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak.

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times and airlifted to a Bryan hospital with serious injuries.

A Washington County patrol deputy actually stopped Crowley in his Mazda3 earlier in the day on U.S. Highway 290 after a complaint from another driver.

The dashcam and bodycam footage from that deputy captured these images of Crowley and his car:

Joshua Crowley, stopped by a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy on May 2, 2021. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The Mazda3 car belonging to Joshua Crowley, stopped by a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy on May 2, 2021. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Hanak says Joshua Crowley later parked his car behind the spot where the shooting took place, according to witnesses.

Hanak says the Amber Alert came as a result of a missing person’s investigation that the Austin Police Department initiated for Wyatt Crowley.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for Joshua Crowley charging him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Should you see Crowley or his car, don’t approach them. Call 911.