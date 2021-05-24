Amber Alert issued for abducted Amarillo toddler, mother

(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

AMARILLO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Amarillo toddler and his mother.

Police are searching for 2-year-old Alejandro Alvarado Jr. He is 30 pounds with brown eyes andblack hair. The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado Sr.

Alvarado Sr. is 5’10”, 240 pounds, and has a neck tattoo on the right side of his neck. They were last seen in the 100 block of north Washington Street in Amarillo at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Investigators believe that Alvarado Sr. is driving a 2014 gray Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate number NGM3002.

A separate CLEAR Alert, which is for missing adults belived to be in immediate danger, has been issued for 21-year-old Lorena Reyes, Alvarado Jr.’s mother.

She is 5’3″, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

An Amber Alert can only be issued in Texas under the following conditions:

  • There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.
  • The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
  • There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.
  • The abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger.
  • The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

Clear alerts are similar and have to do with missing adults:

  • Is the individual 18 to 64 years of age, whose whereabouts are unknown?
  • Has a preliminary investigation verified the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death or is the disappearance involuntary such as an abduction or kidnapping?
  • Is the clear alert request within 72 hours of the individual’s disappearance?
  • Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the individual, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the incident?

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned to KETK for updates.

