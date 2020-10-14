Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — An Amber Alert is in effect for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in San Juan, Texas.

Authorities are searching for Arranza Diaz Larraga.

Age now: 17 years Sex: Female Skin: White Hair: Blonde Eyes: Brown Height: 5’0″ Weight: 115 lbs

Diaz-Larraga was last seen at 2100 Block of North Cesar Chavez Rd. on Oct. 13 just after 6:40 p.m.

Officials describe Diaz-Larraga to be 5 feet, weighing 115 pounds with blonde hair and highlights, brown eyes and a mole on the inner side of her left knee.

Authorities believe the 17-year-old is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on Diaz-Larraga is asked to call the San Juan Police Department at (956) 223-2400.