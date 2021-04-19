Amber Alert issued for two teenage girls, missing from Seagoville

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Images of Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson from Texas Amber Alert

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — An Amber Alert Monday morning said the Seagoville Police Department is searching for two teenage girls.

Devany Betancourt, 16, was described as a Hispanic female 5’2” tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, gold chain with bull and two gold rings.

Marina Nelson, 17, was described as a white female, 5’9” tall and 130 pounds with wavy brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

“Law enforcement officials believe these children are in grave or immediate danger,” the alert said.

They were last seen in Seagoville at 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Anyone with information can call 911 or the Seagoville Police Department at 972 287-2999.

Share this story

Popular

Future temperatures - Adam Krueger

Peloton Treadmill Child Death and Pet Warning

Potential rain Friday and Saturday - Adam Krueger

Chauvin Murder Trial Closing Arguments Start Monday

"People Plant Connection" Gardening Seminar

NASA - Mars Ingenuity A Success with Flight on Another Planet

"Smart Garden" Assistant app

Houstonians can sign up for free rain barrel

Hail damage car repairs

Houston facility for teen immigrant girls closed

Search underway for fugitive in deadly shooting

HOUSTON HAPPENS - MAGGIE FLECKNOE, STAR HARVEY

Mystery Wire: UAP Photos

Fishing 101 in Texas- Checklist

Safe Secure Systems

Caps off to these seniors! Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss