AMBER Alert: Officials searching for 2-year-old from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy out of San Antonio.

Officials are looking for Kayeden Stutzman. He has blond hair and blue eyes and weighs 25 pounds.

Erik Stutzman, 28, is wanted in connection to the 2-year-old’s disappearance.

The 28-year-old has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Kayeden Stutzman from San Antonio, TX, on 07/07/2021, Texas plate NTZ6442 pic.twitter.com/WLw9o08WpN — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 7, 2021

They were last seen on the 11000 block of Parliament St. in San Antonio, Texas at 11 p.m. on July 6.

Erik is believed to be driving a 2019 Gray Toyota Corolla with license plate: NTZ6442.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (956) 207-7579.