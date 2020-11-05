American Heart Association Tackling Health, Social Injustice and Racism

HOUSTON (CW39) The American Heart Association has always been known for leading the way in Heart Health, Emergency Cardiovascular Care, Stroke Awareness and CPR Training. Now, the Houston Chapter is taking it one step further. Reminding everyone that Racism and Social Injustice are also issues that impact your health too.

On November 11th and 12th, the American Heart Association is hosting two EmPOWERED to Serve Roundtables. The goal, to inspire community transformation and to shed light on the health, racism and social injustices that impact people of color. A.H.A. believes the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color, the demand for racial justice and the fact that at least 71 percent of African Americans report this year’s presidential election is a source of stress, shows a true and urgent need for equitable health. And, ensuring equitable health for all is a guiding value of the American Heart Association.

American Heart Association Heart Walk

First, there’s The Health Justice Roundtable. It will feature an interactive discussion with medical and healthcare professionals and college students who are part of the American Heart Association’s “EmPOWERED to Serve” and HBCU Scholars Program. Panelists will discuss the current implications of structural racism in healthcare and what can be done to ensure better health equity for historically excluded populations. It will be moderated by Angela Watson Charles, executive vice president of programming with iHeart Media. This free event will be livestreamed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Then, The Community Transformation Roundtable takes place the following day. It will bring together community leaders, philanthropists and volunteers for a conversation about effectively transforming minority communities through faith, finance and business. It will be moderated by the award-winning journalist and television personality, Roland Martin. Prominent panelists include:

– Mathew Knowles, record executive, talent manager and businessman best known for developing the careers of his daughters, Beyonce and Solange Knowles

– Vashti Murphy McKenzie, the 117th elected and consecrated bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and the first woman elected to episcopal office in the more than 200 year history of the denomination

– Amy Dubois Barnett, executive vice president and general manager of Black Entertainment Television

– Denise Bradley-Tyson, CEO of Inspired Luxe and widow of Kaiser-Permanente CEO, Bernard Tyson

– Jacqueline Waggoner, president, Solutions Divisions for Enterprise Community Partners

American Heart Association CPR Training

This free event will be livestreamed on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. CST.

For more information and to register for these events, visit EmPOWEREDtoServe.org.