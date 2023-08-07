HOUSTON (KIAH) — As we continue through a busy hurricane season, The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region’s Francisco Philibert says that there are several ways that you can prepare before an emergency:

Create an emergency kit -water, non-perishables

Have a plan ready

Make sure you have medication handy

Have a plan for your pet and their safety

Philibert says that volunteers are always needed at the American Red Cross. The team responds to various emergencies…not just hurricanes. In fact, he says 80% of their work in Houston is responding to residential fires. Other things that the Red Cross does for the community is helping manage food shelters and helping others get on their feet after a disaster in those times of need.

“We have a responsibility to take care of our community and this is the time to train and get ready..not to wait until it ‘s in our backyard because by then, it’s too late,” Philibert says.

Watch below to learn more about volunteer opportunities with the American Red Cross and/or by texting “REDCROSS” to 90999.