Plus, Prime Days are here hoping to bring in big business

HOUSTON (CW39) Inflation and price hikes are taking a toll on home buyers. And for some, that means giving up the purchase of the home of their dreams.

But there is good news if you plan on taking a trip on a cruise. The deals are coming in droves.

And speaking of Deals, Prime deals are in full effect. And other businesses are taking advantage making deals for consumers, to compete with Amazon.

Business Expert Jane King talks with CW39’s Sharron Melton about what this means for consumers like you.