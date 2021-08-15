Americans own 8 smart devices and plan to buy 4 more this year

by: James Parham

Posted:

On Friday, Amazon announced that gadget manufacturers will be able to include the company’s voice assistant Alexa in portable devices like headphones, smartwatches and fitness wearables.

A new survey reveals Americans have, on average, eight smart devices in their homes and they plan to buy four new smart devices in the next year.

Reviews.org surveyed 1,000 individuals across the US and found 85% of Americans own two or more smart devices. Those device include gadgets in areas of the home such as the office, kitchen, and home gyms.

The survey found about 25% of US homes has a smart TV and nearly 15% of Americans are protecting their deliveries with video doorbells.

The top-10 smart devices people intend to purchase over the next year include:

  1. Smartphone
  2. Smart speaker (such as Google Home)
  3. Smart hub with screen/display (such as Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Portal)
  4. Wi-Fienabled headphones/earbuds
  5. Smartwatch (such as Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch)
  6. Laptop (with voice control feature)
  7. Video doorbell (such as Ring)
  8. Smart hub (without a speaker or display)
  9. Smart/wearable fitness tracker (such as a FitBit, Koretrak, Garmin)
  10. Wi-Fi enabled digital camera

