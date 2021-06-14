America’s image has improved since Biden election, Pew study says

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden turns 78 on Friday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(KXAN) — The U.S. is being viewed more favorably since the inauguration of President Joe Biden back in January.

That’s according to a study from Pew Research Center, which polled 16 publics — and found about 75% having confidence in Biden, while only 17% expressed the same for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Support for many of Biden’s policies also ranked higher than those of Trump, including his immigration policies.

At the end of the Trump presidency, 83% of the same publics polled said they had no confidence in Trump. At the beginning of the Biden presidency, that number dropped to 22%. Seventy-seven percent of publics said Biden is qualified to be president, while only 16% felt Trump was.

While U.S. favorability varies by country, depending on history and relations, overall most countries show an uptick in respect for the U.S.

Nevertheless, America’s reputation has taken a hit over several years, data shows. When asked if the U.S. political system is currently working, only 50% said it was.

And while Americans might like to think of itself as a model for other countries, the publics polled disagree. Only 17% said the U.S. serves as a good example for other countries. Fifty-seven percent said it used to be a good example but has not been in the past few years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Why "Jeopardy" needs to call Carrigan Chauvin - Adam and Hannah

Man swallowed by whale shares his story - Adam and Hannah react

Biden at G7, in Brussels for NATO Summit - Jessi Turnure in Washington D.C.

Heat advisories around the country - Adam Krueger

Forecast heat index, dog walk forecast

Weather update, COVID-19 and teens

Woman gets several Amazon packages that aren't hers - Adam and Hannah

Working in the Weather - Caring for a horse in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Working in the Weather - Keeping horses safe - Carrigan Chauvin

Monitoring Gulf Low - Adam Krueger

Upper 90's, will feel like triple digits - Adam Krueger

Heat Wave In Cities Across the Country - Adam Krueger

Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Lifetime Fitness Cafe with Omar

CW39 SHARRON MELTON INTERVIEW HISD DR. GRENITA LATHAN

Summers have been getting warmer in Houston

Grill Giveaway with Texas Star Grill Shop

Coming up... National Heat Wave, Grilling Contest - Star Harvey

"Walker" CW39 Houston Interview with Jared P

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss