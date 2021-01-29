WASHINGTON D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released the following statement on the annual March for Life:



“Every January, the March for Life serves as a powerful witness to the eternal truth that every human life – born and unborn – is precious and worthy of protection. Both the Constitution and our conscience compel us to defend the most fundamental right of all – the right to live – for the most vulnerable of all, and while this year’s March will look different, its message of hope and love for the unborn has never been more important.



In recent years, Republicans in Washington and in state capitals across the country have fought and won to codify a culture of life in our laws. Now with the advent of a pro-abortion administration in the White House, we must strive to secure these pro-life victories. The Republican Party will always be proud to support those speaking up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

