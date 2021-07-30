Another pilot reports possible jetpack sighting near LAX

CW39

by: Ellina Abovian,

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

Weather headlines for July 30, 2021 - Adam Krueger

110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A pilot reported spotting “a guy in a jetpack” near Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday evening, according to air traffic control audio.

A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object “that might have resembled a jet pack” 15 miles east of LAX at an altitude of 5,000 feet, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman told KTLA in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity,” the FAA said.

In the audio, air traffic controllers could be heard asking whether a separate pilot had spotted the “UFO,” to which the pilot responded by saying, “We were looking but we did not see Iron Man,” the Associated Press reported.

The incident is now under investigation by the FBI and FAA. A spokesperson for the FBI told the L.A. Times that the agency has also investigated three other similar incidents, but had “not been able to validate any of the reports.”

Last September, pilots for American Airlines and Southwest also reported passing by “a guy in a jetpack” near LAX, but at an altitude of about 3,000 feet. That incident, too, prompted an FBI investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss