Another severe weather outbreak for the south, rain here through Thursday morning

A storm system coming out of New Mexico is bringing more changing weather our way.

Ahead of it, clouds return today, along with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

On Thursday, a more defined line of showers and storms will likely impact the morning drive as most of the rain for Houston will occur between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Much like Tuesday, the morning rain quickly exits, leaving us with sunny and warm weather for the afternoon. Even though a weak cold front passes, we’ll still reach 80 degrees!

There is a slim chance for a few strong storms in Southeast Texas Thursday morning, but as this system heads east, storms will intensify. In fact, conditions are favorable for a severe weather outbreak centered around Mississippi and Alabama. In addition to damaging hail and wind, multiple tornadoes will be possible.