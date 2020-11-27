APPLY: New program to help Small Business Owners

HOUSTON (CW39) — Attention entrepreneurs, are interested in growing your small business?

Build Up Houston is a no-cost executive education program offered by the Office of Business Opportunity (OBO) in partnership with Interise.

The program is offered to those who operate businesses in concessions, hospitality, food & beverage, and retail. Applications will open on Monday, Nov. 30 and the program will begin in Feb. 2021.



Participants will utilize an award-winning curriculum, receive mentorship from industry experts, and analyze real-world case studies — including their own businesses.



“When they graduate from Build Up Houston, participants will have created a 3-year strategic growth plan, which can help take their businesses past this pandemic,” said OBO Director Marsha E. Murray. “Build Up Houston is an opportunity for small business owners to gain valuable insight on how to scale and grow their operations even in uncertain times.”



To qualify for Build Up Houston, a business must be:

Certified as a small business with the City of Houston

Operating for a minimum of two years

Have a minimum of two employees

Have minimum annual revenue of $150,000