Apply now for winter storm 2021 FEMA assistance

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Commissioner Adrian Garcia has opened a FEMA Application Assistance Program for residents and businesses, starting March 4th through Saturday, March 6th.

Precinct 2 staff will provide computers, internet access, and guidance (in both English and Spanish) to anyone who needs help applying for FEMA aid. Help is available at three Precinct 2 facilities on a rotating basis from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and operating on the following schedule:

Anyone without insurance who is wishing to receive help with the recovery process is asked to take the following steps:

  1. Take photos of your damaged home and belongings
  2. Make a list of damaged/lost items

Those with insurance are urged to take the same steps as above when filing a claim with their insurance company. FEMA Applications are available at DisasterAssistance.gov and/or by calling (800) 621-3362 or (800) 462-7585. See printable and shareable flyers below and attached.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Precinct 2 facilities are still observing CDC guidance and mask/social distancing will be required for anyone who wishes to receive help from this program.

