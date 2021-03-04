Apply now for winter storm 2021 FEMA assistance

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Commissioner Adrian Garcia has opened a FEMA Application Assistance Program for residents and businesses, starting March 4th through Saturday, March 6th.

Precinct 2 staff will provide computers, internet access, and guidance (in both English and Spanish) to anyone who needs help applying for FEMA aid. Help is available at three Precinct 2 facilities on a rotating basis from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and operating on the following schedule:

Thurs., March 4 th at East Harris Activity Center (7340 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX 77505)

at East Harris Activity Center (7340 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX 77505) Friday, March 5 th at YET Center (10919 Bentley St., Houston, TX 77093)

at YET Center (10919 Bentley St., Houston, TX 77093) Saturday, March 6th San Jacinto Community Center (604 Highland Woods Dr., Highlands, TX 77562)

Anyone without insurance who is wishing to receive help with the recovery process is asked to take the following steps:

Take photos of your damaged home and belongings Make a list of damaged/lost items

Those with insurance are urged to take the same steps as above when filing a claim with their insurance company. FEMA Applications are available at DisasterAssistance.gov and/or by calling (800) 621-3362 or (800) 462-7585. See printable and shareable flyers below and attached.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Precinct 2 facilities are still observing CDC guidance and mask/social distancing will be required for anyone who wishes to receive help from this program.