APPLY NOW: Harris County`s Small Business Relief Fund Begins Today

CW39

by: James Parham

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Some business owners in Harris County can now apply for the new $30 million small business relief fund. The fund was approved to support small and micro businesses who have experienced economic set backs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible small and micro businesses can apply for grants between $5-thousand and $25-thousand dollars.
the deadline to apply is October 4th. The fund was created with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is being administered on behalf of Harris County by LiftFund, a nonprofit community development financial institution.

Visit www.harriscountybusinessrelief.org for eligibility guidelines, required documentation and other information.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss