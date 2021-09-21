APPLY NOW: Harris County`s Small Business Relief Fund Begins Today

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Some business owners in Harris County can now apply for the new $30 million small business relief fund. The fund was approved to support small and micro businesses who have experienced economic set backs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible small and micro businesses can apply for grants between $5-thousand and $25-thousand dollars.

the deadline to apply is October 4th. The fund was created with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is being administered on behalf of Harris County by LiftFund, a nonprofit community development financial institution.

Visit www.harriscountybusinessrelief.org for eligibility guidelines, required documentation and other information.