APPLY NOW: James Harden to open new restaurant in H-Town

Tell Dish to Keep CW 39 Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Calling all beard fans, Thirteen, owned by NBA All-Star James Harden, is hosting job fairs on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1923 Washington Ave. to fill over 100 positions.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

The restaurant is seeking for hospitality workers who have fine dining experience along with managers, servers, mixologists, kitchen staff, bussers, barbacks, valet, hostesses and security.

Candidates should dress in professional attire, wear face mask, bring a copy of their resume and a valid ID to the job fair. Social distancing will be enforced.

Thirteen aspires to create the finest experience for guests by combining the highest quality food and entertainment, with exceptional service in a cosmopolitan and entertaining atmosphere.

For more information, email info@thirteenhou.com.