April 13th is Thomas Jefferson Day – Pres. Thomas Jefferson through the eyes of his BLACK descendant, Shannon LaNier, at CW39 Houston

Shannon LaNier, a TV news anchor, has complex feelings about being descended from Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings. “He was a brilliant man who preached equality, but he didn’t practice it. He owned people. And now I’m here because of it.” (Left: Rembrandt Peale; Right: Drew Gardner)

HOUSTON (CW39) – National Thomas Jefferson Day each year on April 13th honors the birth of the third President of The United States, Thomas Jefferson, who was born April 13, 1743. In Houston, Shannon LaNier with CW39’s NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, is the his great-great-great-great-great-great-grandson of Jefferson.

Jefferson was not only a lawyer, but he was also a scientist of agriculture, paleontology, and astronomy. He also kept detailed records of the weather and eventually established weather observers across his home state of Virginia.

LaNier has been featured numerous times by several outlets about his historic lineage. The Smithsonian came to Houston in 2020 to photograph him.

LaNier, an award winning journalist, reports on weather and traffic to keep you and your family safe. Watch him from 6-10am on CW39 Houston.

July 7, 2020: Shannon was featured on CNN with his story. Here’s a look at that new video.