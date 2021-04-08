April 9th is National Cherish An Antique Day

HOUSTON (CW39) Each year on National Cherish an Antique Day, people are encouraged to find a deeper story and meaning behind treasures and family heirlooms they own.

On April 9th every year, the day reminds us that sometimes there is more to antiques than just a dollar value. The day provides us an opportunity to learn the story and the history behind our treasured antiques. It’s an excellent time to record the provenance and preserve it for safekeeping to be passed on to future generations.

Do you have something special that was passed down from your parents, grandparents or great-grandparents? We’re invite you to show us on our Facebook page.

Tell us your story about how the antique came into your family, making it even more valuable as an heirloom and we may share your photos on air in Friday’s program between 6-10am.

HOW TO OBSERVE #CherishAnAntiqueDay

Over the years, family members collect items from their travels or that remind them of a moment from their past. You may be cherishing a particular antique because of personal or emotional connections.

Every antique has a story, and with so much around us, so are the enriching stories about your life, ready to be discovered. If you’ve been looking for a good time to talk to your family, your grandparents and other family members about what you cherish and why, April 9th is the day!

On April 9th, we’re giving what’s old, some much deserved attention. Whether they are personal or more directly related to the antique object, the item comes to life when the history attached to them is discussed.