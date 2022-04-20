HOUSTON (KIAH) – April is World Autism Month and a neuroscientist shares some of the positive aspects of Autism and ways to include people on the spectrum in the classroom or workspace.

Autism is a bio-neurological developmental disability that generally appears before the age of three. Autism is also known as ASD, autism spectrum disorder is entirely based on behavioral identification.

Those who are diagnosed with the disease usually have a lack of social communication and restricted repetitive behaviors. However, they typically have areas of strength.

“They can be very motivated in interesting areas. So just because they don’t communicate in the standard way that our society creates these confines for doesn’t mean that they lack verbal expression or that they even lack thoughts,” said Dr. Nicole Tetreault, Neuroscientist.

Dr. Nicole Tetreault says the goal is to make everyone feel included.

Here are tips for embracing someone with Autism in the classroom or at work.

Set clear expectations

Understanding learning style

Create a comfortable work environment

Appropriate work that meets their level

Be a good listener

The National Autism Association says, that Autism now affects 1 in 44 children and boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls.