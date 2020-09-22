Are you Ready for Fall? It’s Here!!

As the clock struck 9:31am today, Tuesday September 22, a new Season awakens! No more swimsuits and shorts. It’s all about dusting off sweaters and light jackets, leaves changing, pumpkin spice lattes, and hopefully cooler mornings, for everyone. Autumn is here!

Often called the Autumnal Equinox, you know, where the word “Autumn” comes from, this day signals one of two moments in the year, when the Sun’s path is exactly above the Equator and the day and night are of equal length.

For some, it’s a spiritual awakening . A moment of oneness or finding equal balance in life and taking ownership of the direction your life is going in.

For others, it’s about finding the best spices, or flavors they attribute to the feeling and flavors that the season invokes.

And depending on where you are on the planet, in the U.S. and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere, it’s all about Fall, while in the Southern Hemisphere it’s totally opposite, because it’s spring.

Autumn is also a great time, to nostalgically remember all the fun you had as a kid during the Fall.

So, do you have any favorite traditions that you just can’t live without? Is it something you eat, drink, or shop for every year during this season? Let us know. Leave a comment below!

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!