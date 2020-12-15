As Vaccine Arrives, COVID-19 Precautions and Testing Are Still Critical in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Some Houston area hospitals will be receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week for their staffs. The supply is limited until more vaccine is produced, so groups of people will be vaccinated in phases. There should be enough for everyone sometime in 2021.
According to the Harris County Public Health, the current increase in COVID-19 cases is concerning because doctors won`t see the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday for another week or two, close to Christmas time. The best tools for stopping the increase are the simple precautions: handwashing, masks, social distancing – and testing.
If hospitalizations continue to increase and there is a big spike in cases from Christmas, hospitals could become overwhelmed. Staying home is safest, but if you are going to celebrate, have a small gathering outdoors and get tested before it.
Testing at Harris County Public Health sites is free for everyone and results are available in 3-5 days. Mobile locations are listed below. Children can also be tested at these sites.
Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.
Most of the test sites below are open Monday-Saturday, 8a.m.-3p.m., exceptions are noted.
M.O. Campbell Education Center
Open Mon-Fri 12:00p.m.-7:00p.m.
Sat (12/19) 8.am-3p.m.
1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032
Wat Buddhavas of Houston
Closed Mon, Dec 14
6007 Spindle Dr, Houston, TX, 77086
Crosby Community Center
Closed Tues, Dec 15
409 Hare, Rd, Crosby, TX 77532
Fellowship of Purpose Church
Closed Wed, Dec 16
14203 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX 77049
Sonrise Community Church
Closed Wed & Sat, Dec 16 & 19
5609 E Mt Houston Rd, Houston, TX 77093
All Saints Anglican Church
Closed, Thur & Sat, Dec 17 & 19
13403 Renn Rd, Houston, 77083
Klein ISD Multipurpose Center
Closed Fri, Dec 18
7500 FM 2920, Klein, TX 77379
Greater Pure Light Missionary Church
Open Wed, Dec 16
12330 Vickery St, Houston, TX 77039
New Hope Presbyterian Church
Open Sat, Dec 19
1350 N Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77449
For Pasadena and Katy, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575.
People must be 13 or older to be tested at these locations.
San Jacinto College Central Campus
Open Mon-Fri (12/7-12/11) 7a.m.-2 p.m.
Open Sat, Dec 19, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
Katy Park
Open Mon-Fri (12/7-12/11) 12p.m.-7p.m.
Open Sun, Dec 20, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
24927 Morton Rd, Katy, TX 77493