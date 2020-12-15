As Vaccine Arrives, COVID-19 Precautions and Testing Are Still Critical in Houston

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

HOUSTON (CW39) Some Houston area hospitals will be receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week for their staffs. The supply is limited until more vaccine is produced, so groups of people will be vaccinated in phases. There should be enough for everyone sometime in 2021.

According to the Harris County Public Health, the current increase in COVID-19 cases is concerning because doctors won`t see the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday for another week or two, close to Christmas time. The best tools for stopping the increase are the simple precautions: handwashing, masks, social distancing – and testing.



If hospitalizations continue to increase and there is a big spike in cases from Christmas, hospitals could become overwhelmed. Staying home is safest, but if you are going to celebrate, have a small gathering outdoors and get tested before it.

Testing at Harris County Public Health sites is free for everyone and results are available in 3-5 days. Mobile locations are listed below. Children can also be tested at these sites.

Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

Most of the test sites below are open Monday-Saturday, 8a.m.-3p.m., exceptions are noted.

M.O. Campbell Education Center

Open Mon-Fri 12:00p.m.-7:00p.m.

Sat (12/19) 8.am-3p.m.

1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032

Wat Buddhavas of Houston

Closed Mon, Dec 14

6007 Spindle Dr, Houston, TX, 77086

Crosby Community Center

Closed Tues, Dec 15

409 Hare, Rd, Crosby, TX 77532

Fellowship of Purpose Church

Closed Wed, Dec 16

14203 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX 77049

Sonrise Community Church

Closed Wed & Sat, Dec 16 & 19

5609 E Mt Houston Rd, Houston, TX 77093

All Saints Anglican Church

Closed, Thur & Sat, Dec 17 & 19

13403 Renn Rd, Houston, 77083

Klein ISD Multipurpose Center

Closed Fri, Dec 18

7500 FM 2920, Klein, TX 77379

Greater Pure Light Missionary Church

Open Wed, Dec 16

12330 Vickery St, Houston, TX 77039

New Hope Presbyterian Church

Open Sat, Dec 19

1350 N Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77449

For Pasadena and Katy, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575.

People must be 13 or older to be tested at these locations.

San Jacinto College Central Campus

Open Mon-Fri (12/7-12/11) 7a.m.-2 p.m.

Open Sat, Dec 19, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

Katy Park

Open Mon-Fri (12/7-12/11) 12p.m.-7p.m.

Open Sun, Dec 20, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

24927 Morton Rd, Katy, TX 77493