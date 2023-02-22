HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s the day of the year in which a smudge on someone’s forehead is not something you should alert them about.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day period leading up to Easter.

Many Christians mark the holiday by having ashes rubbed on their foreheads in the shape of a cross.

As Lent, the 40-day period of fasting, prayer and reflection leading up to Easter, begins, millions of Christians around the world are preparing to observe this significant religious observance. During this time, believers give up certain luxuries and vices as a form of self-discipline and spiritual purification, with many using the opportunity to reflect on their faith and relationship with God. The Lenten season starts on Ash Wednesday, and culminates with the celebration of Easter Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Churches across the Greater Houston Area offer ash services, and some even have drive-throughs available.

It’s also a tradition that you sacrifice something for the 40 days of Lent like alcohol, swearing, or television.

