Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they only bathe their kids if they see dirt on them

by: John Lynch, WTRF,

(L-R) Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis play ping pong at Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose on August 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Kershaw’s Challenge )

(WTRF) – Famous couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently revealed on the “Armchair Expert” podcast that they only bathe their kids “if you can see the dirt on them,” adding, “Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The subject started after host Dax Shepard told co-host Monica Padman that using soap every day rids the body of natural oils. Actors Kutcher and Kunis agreed, saying they only wash vitals every day.

“I can’t believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?” Padman asked, to which Kunis replied, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

Kunis continued, “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Kutcher revealed his bathing habits as well, saying he washes his “armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever” but will “throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

The American Academy of Dermatology Association says on its website that children ages 6 to 11 “may not need a daily bath,” but should at least wash once or twice a week.

“How often your child needs a bath depends on your child’s age and activities,” it stated.

