Astros Foundation hosts curbside Hurricane Ida emergency supply drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – If you’ve always wanted to attend a Houston Astros game, Thursday might be your chance to win tickets.

The Astros Foundation is hosting a hurricane relief drive and they need the community’s help through the afternoon.

The organization is accepting emergency items like bottled water, bug spray, cleaning supplies, hygiene products through a drive-thru drop-off at Minute Maid Park through the afternoon.

All donations will be transported by Crane World Wide and sent directly to communities in Louisiana experiencing the most impact from Hurricane Ida.

Executive Director Twila Carter says about 44 to 45 pallets of supplies will be escorted and dropped off in Thibodaux and Gray, Louisiana by law enforcement officers.

As a “thank you” from the Astros, the team is giving away two tickets per vehicle for every donation.

The tickets are valid for the game on September 6th. The Astros play the Seattle Mariners. All relief supplies can be dropped off curbside at Crawford Street. This event goes until 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.