HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Astros Foundation announced today the dates for PGA TOUR’s Houston Open next year. The sports event will be played March 25 to 31, 2024, at Memorial Park Golf Course. The tour, which was most recently played in November 2022 and won by World No. 11 Tony Finau, will return to a spring date for the first time since 2018 as it returns to a calendar-year schedule in 2024.

The PGA TOUR’s Houston Open is the single largest fundraiser for the Astros Foundation, and it also benefits the City of Houston, the Memorial Park Conservancy, the First Tee of Greater Houston, and countless local charities.

Houston Mayor reacted to the announcement, “The City has worked very closely with Jim and the Astros to turn the Memorial Park Golf Course into one of the best municipal golf courses in the country that is worthy of a PGA TOUR event and a great place for all Houstonians to play.”

The Houston Open was first played in 1946 and has been won by golf’s greats including Texas-native Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Payne Stewart, and Fred Couples. Memorial Park Golf Course hosted the Houston Open for the first time in 1947 and again from 1951-1963 before returning as host in 2020 after a major renovation led by the Astros Golf Foundation.