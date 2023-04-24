HOUSTON (KIAH) A four-game winning streak can put a spring into a team’s step.

That’s just what the Astros need heading to Tampa Bay to face the Rays, the team with the best record in Major League Baseball by a wide margin.

The last few wins for the Astros came in a weekend sweep of the 2021 World Series Champion Braves in Atlanta.

The 2022 World Series Champion Astros capped off the sweep with a come from behind win Sunday.

Down 2-0 in the eighth, slugger Yordan Alvarez tied the game with a two-run single.

The following inning, rookie Corey Julks gave the Astros the lead with a pinch hit single of his own.

Third baseman Alex Bregman singled home two insurance runs two batters later, and Bryan Abreu closed it out in the bottom of the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

Houston starting pitcher Christian Javier got the Astros off to a good start.

He allowed two runs — just one of them earned — while striking out 10 over six innings.

On Monday, the Astros open a three game series with the Rays and their record of 19 wins and three losses.

Houston, at 12 and 10, sits in second place in the American League West Division — two and a half games behind the Texas Rangers.

Reinforcements on the horizon

The Astros will soon get a couple of players off of the injured list and back on the Roster.

Jim Bowden, a baseball insider with CBS Sports, tweeted Sunday about second baseman Jose Altuve who’s recovering from surgery on his broken hand.

Bowden said that Astros General Manager Dana Brown told him that Altuve is “ahead of schedule, great movement and flexible in the thumb and will get an X-Ray in 12 days or so to see how the thumb is healing but appears that it’s healing very well”.

Initial reports were that Altuve would be out until late May or early June.

Outfielder Michael Brantley is closer to making his return to the big league club.

He started a rehab assignment with Triple A Sugar Land on Sunday, indicating he’ll be back with the Astros in a week or two.

When that happens, Houston will have to free up a roster spot by demoting someone.

Julks is the likely candidate despite hitting the game winner Sunday and having a strong start to his first year in MLB.