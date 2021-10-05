Astros-White Sox ALDS schedule set

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Who is ready for playoff baseball?

The Houston Astros are set to take on the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series beginning Thursday, Oct. 7. First pitch for game one is at 3:07 p.m. from Minute Maid Park, with Game 2 being another early afternoon first pitch on Friday at 1:07 p.m.

Lance McCullers Jr. is already slated to get the start for Game 1 for the Astros, while Chicago has yet to name its starting pitcher.

The best-of-five series heads to Chicago for Game 3 on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 7:07 p.m. If needed, Game 4 would be Monday in Chicago and Game 5 would be scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 back in Houston.

Before we get to Game 1, we can sit back and enjoy the AL and NL Wildcard games starting Tuesday, with the Yankees taking on the Red Sox in Boston at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, the Dodgers host the Cardinals.

Let’s play ball!