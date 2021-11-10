At least 27 Astroworld Festival victims seek $1M from organizers

HOUSTON (KIAH) Lawsuits continue to pile in after the Astroworld Festival led to 8 deaths Friday night.

Houston-based law firm Roberts Markland LLP has filed civil lawsuits on behalf of 27 festival victims — all of which are seeking at least $1,000,000 in damages in each suit due to the sustained serious and permanent injuries garnered during Friday’s fatal festival stampede.

The following is a statement from them trial lawyers representing the group:

Houston trial law firm Roberts Markland LLP has filed multiple lawsuits on behalf

of Astroworld Festival stampede victims in Harris County District Court.

On Friday November 5, 2021, eight people, including three minors, lost their lives attending a

music festival at NRG in Houston, Texas. Hundreds more festival attendees were seriously

physically injured due to stampede, suffocation, trampling, and assault while watching Travis

Scott perform on stage at his headline event Astroworld. Roberts Markland LLP currently

represents twenty-seven (27) of these victims as of Sunday and has begun filing lawsuits for each

individual client seeking at least $1,000,000 in damages in each suit.

“As a parent of a teenager, my heart is broken for the families of those who died at the festival,”

said attorney Sean Roberts. “We owe it not only to our clients, but everyone else touched by this

incident, a meticulous and thorough investigation followed by prompt trial jury trials if the

organizers of the event are not serious about voluntarily settling the claims.”

The Astroworld Festival is a two-day headline music festival featuring music artists of different

music genres. Houston rock artist Travis Scott organized the festival in 2019 and Live Nation is

the security organizer and promoter. There were multiple injuries resulting from security lapses

at the inaugural event and Live Nation has been sued recently for inadequate security protocols

resulting injuries at events in other states.

“The degree of indifference by the organizers of this festival to foreseeable and known risks is

mind blowing. Let us all be hopeful the organizers of the event were not as indifferent and

reckless when it came to buying liability insurance for the event.” said Roberts.

Roberts Markland LLP is a Houston-based personal injury law firm with more than 130 years of

collective trial experience. The firm recently was recognized for achieving the highest personal

injury verdict in the history of Texas for an upper extremity injury against United Airlines. The

firm specializes in suing insurance companies. Roberts Markland LLP has represented thousands

of injured Houstonians in the 16-year history of the firm and its principal lawyers are recognized

as Texas Super Lawyers and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates.

Roberts Markland LLP Trial Lawyers