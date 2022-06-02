HOUSTON (KIAH) AT&T has set up a text-to-donate campaign to let folks all over the country offer their support.

Text “UVALDE” to 20222 to make a $10 donation that goes directly to “Community Health Development, Inc,” a South Texas-based community health center helping where it’s needed most.

You don’t need to be an AT&T customer to take part, and you can text as many times as you like if you’d like to donate more.

AT&T is also donating $50,000 to OneStar Foundation to support the Robb School, Memorial Fund.