Avoid moving scams & stay safe

In what some are calling the “Great Reshuffling,” 11 percent of Americans moved in 2020 as the pandemic continued raging across the world, a new survey reports. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) – It’s moving season and Houston is a big destination for people looking to put down new roots. 40 million people move each year in the United States. It is estimated that 80% of those moves occur between now and September. However, if you don’t want to get scammed by your moving company listen up as CW39’s Shannon LaNier gets tips from the owner of Pack It Movers, Anthony Johnson.

Today’s Moving Tips Include…

“Avoid Moving Scams”

Get 3 Estimates

Look At Reviews

Make Sure DOT# is on Website

DOT Brochure on Website

Get copy of mover’s insurance

“How To Safely Pack Truck”

Evenly disperse weight

Always get TV Box

Pack in U Shape

Tightly Pack Items

Use safety straps

“Moving In The Rain”

Make parking reservations

Use Shrink Wrap

Utilize Padded quilts/blankets

Lay down Runners

Pod Moving: Pros

Convenient

Makes Moving Portable

Better Security

What are some of the Cons…?

Pod Moving: Cons

Takes Longer To Move

Limited Space

Do It Yourself