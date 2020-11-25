Avoid These Houston Roads!

CW39

by: , @MrShannonLanier

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — As Houstonians prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, many will be hitting the roads today… the day before they eat turkey. Since AAA tells CW39’s Shannon LaNier that 95% of travelers will be driving this year, there are several roads in H-Town you should avoid…

If you don’t take the CDC’s advice and stay home this year, here are a few things AAA says you can do to stay safe…

5 Most Congested Houston Roads

  • I-10 WB (Sjolander Rd. – Crosby-Lynchburg)
  • I-10 EB (US 90 – Thompson)
  • 610 NB (Braeswood – 69 Exit)
  • I-69 Eastex (Loop – Lyons Ave.)
  • I-45 SB (610N – 610S)

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss