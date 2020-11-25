Avoid These Houston Roads!

HOUSTON (CW39) — As Houstonians prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, many will be hitting the roads today… the day before they eat turkey. Since AAA tells CW39’s Shannon LaNier that 95% of travelers will be driving this year, there are several roads in H-Town you should avoid…
If you don’t take the CDC’s advice and stay home this year, here are a few things AAA says you can do to stay safe…
5 Most Congested Houston Roads
- I-10 WB (Sjolander Rd. – Crosby-Lynchburg)
- I-10 EB (US 90 – Thompson)
- 610 NB (Braeswood – 69 Exit)
- I-69 Eastex (Loop – Lyons Ave.)
- I-45 SB (610N – 610S)