DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday on allegations that he tried to stash meth under a deputy’s patrol vehicle during a traffic stop.

Bodycam video showed a deputy tell Lee Sanberg, 49, that she needed to get her written warning from another deputy who was patting down her boyfriend, 49-year-old John Schneider.

While he was being patted down, Schneider was spotted dropping a bag under the deputy’s patrol vehicle, prompting the deputies to handcuff him.

“He just dropped a bag that looked like dope,” one of the deputies said.

“Aww man,” Sanberg responded.

Detectives said Schneider had dropped a half pound of methamphetamine that he bought outside Volusia County.

Sanberg, who said the methamphetamine wasn’t hers, was also handcuffed.

“I mean, whatever, you might as well try to lie,” the deputy responded. “You ain’t got nothing to lose.”

Deputies said they found another gram in Schneider’s right sock.

He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. Sanberg was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.