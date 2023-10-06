HOUSTON (CW39) – The free national teen pro-active driving school B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) will make its first-ever appearance in Houston, with training sessions on October 21 and 22 at Manheim Texas Hobby.

Car crashes are among the leading causes of death among teens. B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years after completing the B.R.A.K.E.S. program.

Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors, B.R.A.K.E.S. offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers including current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers, teaching the teens and their parents how to be safer on the road. Exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

The 501(c)(3) charity was founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert in honor of his two sons, Jon and James, who lost their lives in a tragic car crash in 2008. Herbert turned that personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission that has trained more than 110,000 teens and their parents to date.

Location:

Manheim Texas Hobby

8215 Kopman Road

Houston, TX 77061

Dates & Times:

October 21 (Saturday) classes start at 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 3 p.m.

October 22 (Sunday) classes start at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.