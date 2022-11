HOUSTON (KIAH) They’re too young to understand what Halloween is all about, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get into the spirit. Halloween came early at Ben Taub hospital for it’s littlest of patients.

With help from some wonderful volunteers, babies in the NeoNatal Intensive care unit got a chance to get dressed up for the Halloween season.

Take a look at the video and see some of these precious babies in all their costume attire, that’s bringing a little smile and joy to their families.