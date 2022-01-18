MEXICALI, (Border Report) — The governor of Baja California is drawing criticism for traveling to California to give birth.

The office of Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda confirmed the Friday birth of her son, Diego José Torres Avila.

Six years ago, before she was governor, she delivered another child, a girl, in the same hospital in Brawley, California, located in the Imperial Valley north of the border from Mexicali, the capital city of Baja California.

The governor has received criticism for choosing to deliver her son in the United States and not in a Mexican hospital.

Some critics, including some political blogs, are calling the governor’s decision to give birth in the U.S. “elitist,” “hypocritical,” and an “insult to Mexico’s.”

Ávila Olmeda’s office did not respond to the public disapproval only saying that her son is most certainly Mexican and will have dual citizenship.