Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Continues Getting Books To Those Who Need Them

HOUSTON (CW39) Long before the Pandemic began, Literacy has been at the forefront of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. But, as more and more children’s lives were changing, coping with a Pandemic, a drastic change in their lives and daily routines and social distancing, the need to keep kids engaged and reading took on a whole new meaning.

Since the pandemic outbreak, the Foundation has gifted nearly 200,000 new books to children across Houston. It’s also stepped up its efforts with their My Home Library Program.

The program uses a custom-designed, web-based tool that provides a solution, to home libraries being out of reach for economically disadvantaged children. Through the platform, children can create a wish list of books for their very own home library, and the community is able to sponsor a child’s home library of six books, by making a $30 tax-deductible donation. The program is also an effort to provide a solution to the gap in home access to books.

More than 12,500 My Home Libraries have already been created for underserved families, just in time for the holidays. It’s allowed students at 27 schools spanning Houston ISD, Goose Creek Consolidated ISD and Spring Branch ISD to receive brand new books.

And, with “Giving Tuesday”, today, December 1, the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation encourages people to support the global initiative and give back to their communities. Houstonians can join the Foundation by giving the gift of reading through sponsoring a child’s home library via My Home Library.

“Due to the vast disruption of the pandemic on our education system and to families, access to books in the home is more vital now than ever before,” said Dr. Julie Baker Finck, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation President. “The Foundation is pleased to have partnered with incredible school leaders and generous donors, to empower thousands of children with books just in time for the holidays, to educate, inspire and entertain them through our My Home Library program.”

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation is a charitable organization formed by Neil and Maria Bush. Its mission, to improve lives through the power of literacy and the ability to read, write, speak clearly and think critically. It also carries out First Lady Barbara Bush’s Legacy and her belief when she would say “… if you help a person to read, then their opportunities in life will be endless.”

You can learn more about all the programs offered and how to sponsor or donate to help get even more books to children in need, by visiting The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Website.

