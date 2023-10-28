HOUSTON (KIAH)–It’s a common problem here in Houston with how many stray animals shelters and rescues have in its care. BARC Houston is in the same boat. Unfortunately, its at full capacity making the need for adoptions and fosters even higher.

In celebration of Halloween, BARC is reducing adoption fees now through October 31.

Here are the following reduced fees:

$20 adoption fees for all dogs five months or older

$5 adoption fees for select pets

$20 adoption fees for all cats and kittens

$75 adoption fees for all puppies four months or younger

If you’re interested in adopting, visit 3300 Carr St. Houston, TX, 77026. BARC is open 12-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 12-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

BARC Shelter Director Greg Damianoff said, “Every divider in our south adoption building is down, and our treatment wards are completely full with dogs receiving medical treatment. Difficult decisions must be made as we continue to intake 70-100 animals daily. If you’ve ever considered signing up to help as a foster or have wanted to adopt a shelter pet, now is the perfect time.”

BARC is always looking for partners. If you’d like to get involved to help share information about adoptable pets or sponsor an event or program, visit: here