HOUSTON (KIAH) — This event is a legendary local house and techno music event that is rare these days. So GO if you get the chance to experience this super fun party at least once.

Praia Urbana’s annual all-day New Year party is always a big turnout and this year is no exception. This year will have three stages featuring DJs Shiba San, Dosem. The event will also host more than 30 local artists presenting a wide variety of music styles that will have you dancing all day long! Admission is $30 and up. It starts at 2 p.m. at Bauhaus. Expect to stay late. VERY late!