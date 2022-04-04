HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Harris County Precinct 2 will start construction on the Baybrook and Seascape Subdivision Drainage Improvement project on Monday, April 4, 2022. Residents within the project can expect:
- Construction of underground storm sewer improvements.
- New sidewalks and driveways in the areas impacted by the underground storm sewer improvements.
- Relocation of water lines as necessary during construction of the storm sewer improvements.
The project map below has been provided by Harris County Precinct 2.
|To learn more about the project or to submit questions or feedback to Harris County Precinct 2, please visit the project website here. Residents may also call (713) 274-2222 to speak with someone about the project.