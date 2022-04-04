HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Harris County Precinct 2 will start construction on the Baybrook and Seascape Subdivision Drainage Improvement project on Monday, April 4, 2022. Residents within the project can expect:

Construction of underground storm sewer improvements.

New sidewalks and driveways in the areas impacted by the underground storm sewer improvements.

Relocation of water lines as necessary during construction of the storm sewer improvements.

The project map below has been provided by Harris County Precinct 2.

To learn more about the project or to submit questions or feedback to Harris County Precinct 2, please visit the project website here. Residents may also call (713) 274-2222 to speak with someone about the project.