Baytown road closure this weekend on US-90 near Fred Hartman Bridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Time to start prepping for the weekend road closures around Houston, starting with Baytown.

On Friday, Oct. 8, between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, all lanes on US-90 eastbound at the Fred Hartman Bridge will be closed. This also includes a closure of the ramp from Fred Hartman to northbound 146.

Traffic will be diverted to Missouri St. to Main St. to Lee Dr.

