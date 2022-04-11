BOOKER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Booker Fire Department on social media late Tuesday night, two Balko, Oklahoma volunteer firefighters were injured during a crash involving a fire truck rollover.

Damon Rigdon with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department said volunteer firefighters Jason Smith and Tyler Morris were fighting a wildfire in Beaver County on Tuesday when their fire truck rolled over.

Both men were burned during the accident and had to be flown to Lubbock to be treated. Rigdon added as of the last report he was given, both men are in stable condition and improving with a long road of recovery ahead of them. He said both are at the Lubbock Burn Unit.

Rigdon said when a fire ramps up and the smoke becomes as dense as it does and the winds push it around, there are hidden dangers that you have to be aware of when fighting fires in the county.

He added as you fight those grass fires, like the one in Beaver County, you no longer are driving on county roads, but have to create paths to get that fire put out.

“You’re out across a pasture or all of a sudden there is a gate, a small ravine, maybe a fence you have to get out and cut to get through. The situation becomes very extreme, very dangerous,” said Rigdon.

At around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the Booker Fire Department published a link to a GoFundMe that is described as a fundraiser set for the benefit of the two injured volunteer firefighters.

“This GoFundMe will be split evenly between Jason and Tyler for medical bills, lodging, food, gas, etc.” said the GoFundMe page description.

Rigdon said a medical fund has been set up for both of those firefighters at First Security Bank in Beaver, along with the GoFundMe, if the community would like to help.

Rigdon said the community has been very supportive these last couple of days, but he says they are always looking out for their first responders.

“You guys are can, we are here to support you with whatever you guys need. It really is that boost to keep going as people come up and thank you for whatever it is you did, you may have helped somebody and you don’t even know it until they track you down and thank you personally,” said Rigdon.

The Hoover Volunteer Fire Department also had a scary incident as they were fighting a fire on HWY 273 and one of their trucks stalled due to heat and smoke.

Sam gamble, with the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department, said their training at the department prepared them for that moment.

“Once or twice a week, we are in here doing some type of training and how to react to situations like that and how to stay as calm as we can in those situations,” said Gamble.

Gamble added the truck has some cosmetic damage and he said that in the past few days they have had several trucks go down, with some that need to have work done on them, including the brush truck that was caught in the fire.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.