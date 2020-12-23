Being evicted? You may qualify for Houston COVID-19 eviction moratorium

HOUSTON (CW39) The City of Houston is offering more assistance to those in Houston on the brink of eviction. The City along with Housing and Community Development of the City of Houston have formed a COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium.

You could qualify if you earn less than $90,000, weren’t required to pay taxed in 2019 and unable to pay rent or house payment.

Below are the full forms to read, print, sign and return. You can call and get any questions answered for more information. The number to the Eviction Defense Coalition Hotline is 713.982.7340.