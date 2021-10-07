Bellaire water main repair could impact commuters starting Thursday evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Traveling around southwest Houston this evening could require some alternate routes.

A major water main break repair near Bellaire Boulevard and Chimney Rock will begin Thursday evening at 6 p.m. Water service will be cut off around 9 p.m. in the affected area until the repair is complete. A traffic lane may be closed to accommodate the repairs.

With the existing construction in the area, drivers will need to plan extra time traveling in this section of town.